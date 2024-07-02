3rd line IT Support – Gauteng Sandton

Advanced Troubleshooting : Handle Service Requests and changes at a higher complexity level compared to 2nd Line Support Engineers. Take over incidents escalated from the 2nd Line team that they cannot resolve.

Vendor and External Support : Engage with external support from vendors or third-party suppliers when necessary to resolve incidents. If no resolution is achieved, escalate incidents to Netops (Network Operations team).

Customer Support : Provide 3rd line support to customers via telephone, email, and ticketing systems. This involves addressing more complex issues that require deeper technical expertise.

Certification and Knowledge Management : Maintain higher levels of vendor and technology certifications. Produce knowledge articles and distribute information within the team to enhance collective expertise.

Service Excellence : Uphold client's reputation for professionalism and service excellence. Ensure that interactions with customers reflect the company's commitment to providing "white-glove" service.

IT Infrastructure Operations : Play a critical role in ensuring the smooth operation of clients's IT infrastructure. This includes supporting various services such as Connectivity (Fibre/Wireless), SD-WAN, MPLS, Voice (Cloud PBX and SIP), Hosting, Security, APN, etc.

After Hours Support and Security : Be available for after-hours support as required. Maintain security and compliance standards in all operations.

Continuous Improvement: Actively participate in initiatives aimed at continuous improvement of service delivery and operational efficiency.

In essence, the 3rd Line Support Engineer at clients Solutions is entrusted with handling the most complex technical issues, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction, and contributing to the overall efficiency and reliability of the company’s IT services.

