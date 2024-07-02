To supervise and/or enforce compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, by the Financial Institutions
categorized as accountable institutions and ensure that any referrals relating to AML/CFT matters received from
the Financial Intelligence Centre are appropriately dealt with within the Organisations. The persons appointed to this
position will report to the Manager: FICA Supervision Department
Requirements:
A Bachelors’ Degree (NQF 7) in Accounting, Audit, Law, Risk Management, or other relevant discipline with at
least 2 years working experience within the financial services industry. The candidate must have a good
knowledge and exposure to the financial sector laws. A good understanding of the FIC Act and the Financial
Sector Regulation Act is essential. Excellent report writing skills are essential.
Desired Skills:
- Problem analysis and solving
- judgement
- oral and written communication
- information gathering
- Good interpersonal skills
- Customer Relations
- persuasiveness skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Key Performance Areas:
– Monitor compliance with the FIC Act by the financial institutions;
– Identify and report trends in the financial services sector with possible impact on the Organisation’s ability to
discharge its duties as a Supervisory Body;
– Conduct on-site and/or offsite inspections and other supervisory activities in terms of the FIC Act;
– Assist with investigations of all complaints relating to financial institutions;
– Actively participate in and contribute to industry and Organisations committees as and when required;
– Liaise with internal and external stakeholders in respect of regulatory and supervisory matters; and
– Perform administrative or other supervisory activities relating to the regulatory framework.
Other Key Competencies:
The candidate must demonstrate the following skills and attributes: Problem analysis and solving, judgement,
oral and written communication, information gathering; good interpersonal skills; the ability to work in a team;
emotional intelligence; customer relations; persuasiveness skills and good computer skills.