Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

To supervise and/or enforce compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, by the Financial Institutions

categorized as accountable institutions and ensure that any referrals relating to AML/CFT matters received from

the Financial Intelligence Centre are appropriately dealt with within the Organisations. The persons appointed to this

position will report to the Manager: FICA Supervision Department

Requirements:

A Bachelors’ Degree (NQF 7) in Accounting, Audit, Law, Risk Management, or other relevant discipline with at

least 2 years working experience within the financial services industry. The candidate must have a good

knowledge and exposure to the financial sector laws. A good understanding of the FIC Act and the Financial

Sector Regulation Act is essential. Excellent report writing skills are essential.

Desired Skills:

Problem analysis and solving

judgement

oral and written communication

information gathering

Good interpersonal skills

Customer Relations

persuasiveness skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Key Performance Areas:

– Monitor compliance with the FIC Act by the financial institutions;

– Identify and report trends in the financial services sector with possible impact on the Organisation’s ability to

discharge its duties as a Supervisory Body;

– Conduct on-site and/or offsite inspections and other supervisory activities in terms of the FIC Act;

– Assist with investigations of all complaints relating to financial institutions;

– Actively participate in and contribute to industry and Organisations committees as and when required;

– Liaise with internal and external stakeholders in respect of regulatory and supervisory matters; and

– Perform administrative or other supervisory activities relating to the regulatory framework.

Other Key Competencies:

The candidate must demonstrate the following skills and attributes: Problem analysis and solving, judgement,

oral and written communication, information gathering; good interpersonal skills; the ability to work in a team;

emotional intelligence; customer relations; persuasiveness skills and good computer skills.

