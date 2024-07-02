Backend Developer – 1848 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role.

Contract

hybrid (2/3 days at the office a week)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of Confluence, Jira and Bitbucket/GitHub

Knowledge of storage technologies as well as state of the art solutions

Knowledge of Unix, Linux (RHEL, Ubuntu) and Windows

Knowledge of mounting technologies Autofs and DFS

Knowledge of protocols NFS and CIFS

Knowledge of framework Agile Working Model

· Knowledge of Virtualisation technologies such as VMWare Horizon / ESXi / Cloud Foundation

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Knowledge in migrating complex VDI environments (e.g. platform switch)

· Knowledge of LINUX Redhat / Ubuntu Operating systems running in a virtualisation environment

· Knowledge of storage technologies emc2 and NetApp

· Knowledge of Systems Management such as scVENUS and Ansible

· Knowledge of Ansible Tower, playbook design and deployment

· Knowledge of Public Cloud such as Azure and AWS

· Knowledge of Private Cloud solutions

· Knowledge of Directory Access Manager (DIVA)

· Knowledge of Intelligent Storage Orchestration Environment (iStore) and Active Directory Gruppentool (ADGR)

Basic knowledge of Active Directory/LDAP

Professional communication and documentation skills

Basic knowledge of ITIL and ITSM such as Problem-Incident-Change processes

Basic knowledge of ITSM Suite

Basic knowledge of Scrum

Deep knowledge of operation and maintenance of web applications (programming)

· Deep knowledge of programming such as Bash and Perl

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

· ITIL certification (advantageous)

· Any Scrum certification (advantageous)

· Any Scrum Master certification

· Any storage vendor certification

· Any operating system certification relating to data management

· Any programming certification

· Any web application programming certification

· Minimum of 4 years of IT operations experience including ITIL

· Minimum of 4 years of storage experience

· Minimum of 4 years of Scrum work experience

· Minimum of 4 years of VDI and operating systems experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Able to understand complex application architecture/dependencies (CA related) and the impact it can have on a VDI environment

· Designing VDI solutions to support business requirements based on BMW guidelines

· Design Ansible playbooks to meet business requirements for CA-Application performance (VDI deployment / Public- and Private Cloud)

· Responsible for VDI Deployment

· Understanding BMWs CA Data Management / “Follow the Data” as an VDI deployment approach

· Driving possible VDI automation topics (deployment / resource management / asset management)

· Defining specific engineering roles for VDIs matching their exact application needs and supporting the BMW partner onboarding process (e.g. Crash Test simulation)

· Understanding global engineering (ItO) resource demands and consulting / designing the optimal VDI solution

· Driving BMWs CA VDI cloud strategy towards constant “state of the art” architectural design

· Perform housekeeping/monitoring/managing of the VDI platforms focusing on stability/performance as well as cost optimization.

· Defining self service requests in ServiceNow portals for VDI demands (e.g. resizing, additional VDI, Platform switch)

· Perform reporting of/forecast overall CA VDI demands (related to user requirements / platforms)

· Supporting and consulting applications owners on specific cloud migration requests with a focus on VDIs

· Manage Problem, Incident and Change process for dedicated ITSM service

· Upon demand willing to work on weekends (changes)

· Operate and maintain scripts (e. g. deletion)

· Keep documentation up to date in all relevant systems (e. g. as is configuration CMDB/Application Instance Wizard, to be configuration Connect IT, knowledge database resolveIT)

· Attend and moderate operation meetings

· Coordinate external contractors

· Manage security vulnerabilities

Desired Skills:

VDI

linux

unix

EXSi

VMWare

