Backend Developer – 1848

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role.
- Contract
- hybrid (2/3 days at the office a week)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Knowledge of Confluence, Jira and Bitbucket/GitHub
- Knowledge of storage technologies as well as state of the art solutions
- Knowledge of Unix, Linux (RHEL, Ubuntu) and Windows
- Knowledge of mounting technologies Autofs and DFS
- Knowledge of protocols NFS and CIFS
- Knowledge of framework Agile Working Model
· Knowledge of Virtualisation technologies such as VMWare Horizon / ESXi / Cloud Foundation
· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Knowledge in migrating complex VDI environments (e.g. platform switch)
· Knowledge of LINUX Redhat / Ubuntu Operating systems running in a virtualisation environment
· Knowledge of storage technologies emc2 and NetApp
· Knowledge of Systems Management such as scVENUS and Ansible
· Knowledge of Ansible Tower, playbook design and deployment
· Knowledge of Public Cloud such as Azure and AWS
· Knowledge of Private Cloud solutions
· Knowledge of Directory Access Manager (DIVA)
· Knowledge of Intelligent Storage Orchestration Environment (iStore) and Active Directory Gruppentool (ADGR)
- Basic knowledge of Active Directory/LDAP
- Professional communication and documentation skills
- Basic knowledge of ITIL and ITSM such as Problem-Incident-Change processes
- Basic knowledge of ITSM Suite
- Basic knowledge of Scrum
- Deep knowledge of operation and maintenance of web applications (programming)
· Deep knowledge of programming such as Bash and Perl
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
· ITIL certification (advantageous)
· Any Scrum certification (advantageous)
· Any Scrum Master certification
· Any storage vendor certification
· Any operating system certification relating to data management
· Any programming certification
· Any web application programming certification
· Minimum of 4 years of IT operations experience including ITIL
· Minimum of 4 years of storage experience
· Minimum of 4 years of Scrum work experience
· Minimum of 4 years of VDI and operating systems experience
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Able to understand complex application architecture/dependencies (CA related) and the impact it can have on a VDI environment
· Designing VDI solutions to support business requirements based on BMW guidelines
· Design Ansible playbooks to meet business requirements for CA-Application performance (VDI deployment / Public- and Private Cloud)
· Responsible for VDI Deployment
· Understanding BMWs CA Data Management / “Follow the Data” as an VDI deployment approach
· Driving possible VDI automation topics (deployment / resource management / asset management)
· Defining specific engineering roles for VDIs matching their exact application needs and supporting the BMW partner onboarding process (e.g. Crash Test simulation)
· Understanding global engineering (ItO) resource demands and consulting / designing the optimal VDI solution
· Driving BMWs CA VDI cloud strategy towards constant “state of the art” architectural design
· Perform housekeeping/monitoring/managing of the VDI platforms focusing on stability/performance as well as cost optimization.
· Defining self service requests in ServiceNow portals for VDI demands (e.g. resizing, additional VDI, Platform switch)
· Perform reporting of/forecast overall CA VDI demands (related to user requirements / platforms)
· Supporting and consulting applications owners on specific cloud migration requests with a focus on VDIs
· Manage Problem, Incident and Change process for dedicated ITSM service
· Upon demand willing to work on weekends (changes)
· Operate and maintain scripts (e. g. deletion)
· Keep documentation up to date in all relevant systems (e. g. as is configuration CMDB/Application Instance Wizard, to be configuration Connect IT, knowledge database resolveIT)
· Attend and moderate operation meetings
· Coordinate external contractors
· Manage security vulnerabilities
Desired Skills:
- VDI
- linux
- unix
- EXSi
- VMWare