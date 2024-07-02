Business Analyst III – Gauteng Houghton Estate

To enable change by defining the needs and the rationale for change, to understand the current state, to define the future state, and to determine the activities required to move from the current to the future state by applying the principles of business analysis, according to the requirements classification schema, from a diverse array of multi-functional perspectives with an agile mindset. Complete complex tasks or larger, well-scoped challenges independently and identifies appropriate actions that have been provided to address a business challenge. Pair with Product Designers (CX/UX), Business Architects, Testers (QA), Business data Managers (BDM) and key roles in the requirements value chain. Apply the principles of Product Ownership Analysis and the strategy-to-execution framework.

Business Analyst III [12 Month Contract]

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

IT qualification

Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA

Safe Certification

Responsibilities:

Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives

Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders

Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and designs

Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement

Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution

Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on the companies delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies and practices

Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements

Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPls and metrics, and align requirements accordingly

Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly

Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate to define the proposed solution

Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives and dependencies across projects

Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements

PI objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories

Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain

Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect

Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesize the data to articulate requirements

Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialization

Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritization, WSJF, and increment planning and drive

Devops and Built-in quality principles

Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs

Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies, and enterprise delivery up to senior level

Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement

Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile

Coaches, Product and BITE Owners

Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment and integration.

Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, rework, identify risks, issues

Desired Skills:

