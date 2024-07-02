Business Analyst IT at Signature Business Analyst

The candidate will be responsible to engage with the business to get an in-depth understanding of all current processes and document the future state of the business requirements. Once these requirements are gathered, the candidate will engage with various stakeholders in order to fulfil the business requirements and transition into atechnical analytics role

Requirements

Relevant IT/Mathematics degree essential

Document business requirements

Engage with multiple stakeholders to gather data

Analyse data and assist with improving quality

Data mapping

Reporting

Atributes:

Be able to work independently and in a team

Strong people skills

Be able to engage with multiple stakeholders

Take initiative to go beyond role

Innovative thinker

Desired Skills:

Strong analytical skills

Problem Solving

Development background

Microsoft Excel

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Signature Business Solutions is a solutions based company that was established in 2006, with our main focus being to solve complex business problems utilizing a unique approach through the most efficient methods and tools. Our Solutions methodology involves software, advisory and personalised services.

We are a proud level 2 BBBEE contributor with a strong focus on upskilling and providing in-house training programs. Our staff compliment of over 120 employees plays a vital part in achieving our mission to bridge the gap between business and technology.

As an equal opportunity business we are proud to have more than 30% of our workforce as strong female leaders. Our offices on three continents, represented in South Africa, Mauritius, The United Kingdom and Australia enables us access into the African and European markets with our clients comprising of local and international blue-chip companies in the fields on Insurance, Healthcare, Technology and Financial Services to name a few.

