Business Analyst Tech lead -MuleSoft at Neem Digital

Job role- Business Analyst Tech lead -MuleSoft

Immediate joiners only.

Minimum 8 years overall experience.

Business Analyst with a strong background in MuleSoft

Total Experience: 8+yrs and relevant 5 yrs in Mulesoft

Mandatory Skill: Lead Business Analyst/with MuleSoft Analyst/ Application/Technical Lead

Nice to have- (Time and attendance, payroll, weighbridge)

What You’ll Need To Be Successful

6+ years of relevant hands-on development experience implementing integration solutions

Hands-on integration development experience with MuleSoft.

API Management solutions (Time and attendance, payroll, weighbridge), etc)

Confirmed experience implementing multiple technical integration project SDLCs (Software Development Processes) end-to-end

Validated ability to optimally conduct solutions within a diverse technical team of clients, SIs, contractors, and internal teams

Give integration artifacts to internal initiatives to enrich services organization practices

Solid understanding of on-premise infrastructure and cloud-based deployments and configurations, along with monitoring and management

Experience developing, profiling, and fixing Java application code and automated testing tools

Experience in completing technical design documentation and technical reference materials for client/internal consumption

Ability to travel if needed (varies depending on project and business needs)

Stay up to date with the latest features and best practices in MuleSoft development.

Responsibilities-

Lead and plan the definition, analysis, validation, and maintenance of business requirements and business processes for large size/complexity/system risk projects by working in close liaison with customers and other divisions and in line with evolving business requirements.

Ensure that the non-functional requirements are in line with customer expectations.

Validate proposed solutions to technical and/or business problems in relation to current and future business environment, reconciling business requirements with technical solutions.

Build and maintain the business processes mapping in ARIS

Facilitate discussion among the people involved in order to get clarification and agreement on business requirements.

Collaborate closely with the development and quality assurance team in an agile way.

Facilitate the demo to end-users and, when needed, organize the User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Contribute to the continuous improvement of how to have maximum effectiveness in a changing, Agile environment. You participate in the life of the squad and in the Agile ceremonies.

Mapping/migration experience is desired (if supporting data transformation /integration project)

Integration experience is desired (if supporting the integration project)

Mulesoft expertise is required (if supporting the integration project)

Desired Skills:

Mulesoft

Time and attendance payroll weighbridge)

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

