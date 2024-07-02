CNC Programmer at Square 1 Recruitment – North West Hartbeespoort

Are you a skilled CNC Programmer looking for a new challenge? Our client is seeking a dedicated professional to join their dynamic team. As a CNC Programmer, you will play a crucial role in their manufacturing process, utilizing your expertise in CNC programming and machine operation.

Key Responsibilities:

– Utilize your Trade Tested Certificate and Qualification in CNC Programming.

– Demonstrate your proficiency with Fanuc Operating System series 18i – M, 3 axis.

– Utilize Mastercam Programming software to create efficient machining programs.

– Program and operate CNC machines to produce high-quality parts.

– Flexibility to work overtime as needed to meet production demands.

RequirementsRequirements:

– Trade Tested Certificate with Qualification in CNC Programming.

– Minimum 3 years of experience as a CNC Programmer.

– Proficiency with Fanuc Operating System series 18i – M, 3 axis.

– Experience with Mastercam Programming is essential.

– Must possess own transport.

– Ability and willingness to work overtime when required.

What We Offer

– Competitive salary and benefits package.

– Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in a collaborative environment.

– Career development and training opportunities.

– A supportive team culture that values your contributions.

If you meet the qualifications and are excited about this opportunity, we encourage you to apply!

BenefitsR 480 000 – R 540 000 CTC

Desired Skills:

CNC

Programming

Mastercam

Fanuc

Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.

To find out more about us, please visit our Website at [URL Removed] or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn #Square1Recruitment or #SQ1Recruitment.



Learn more/Apply for this position