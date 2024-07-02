CNC Programmer at Square 1 Recruitment

Are you a skilled CNC Programmer looking for a new challenge? Our client is seeking a dedicated professional to join their dynamic team. As a CNC Programmer, you will play a crucial role in their manufacturing process, utilizing your expertise in CNC programming and machine operation.
Key Responsibilities:
– Utilize your Trade Tested Certificate and Qualification in CNC Programming.
– Demonstrate your proficiency with Fanuc Operating System series 18i – M, 3 axis.
– Utilize Mastercam Programming software to create efficient machining programs.
– Program and operate CNC machines to produce high-quality parts.
– Flexibility to work overtime as needed to meet production demands.
RequirementsRequirements:
– Trade Tested Certificate with Qualification in CNC Programming.
– Minimum 3 years of experience as a CNC Programmer.
– Proficiency with Fanuc Operating System series 18i – M, 3 axis.
– Experience with Mastercam Programming is essential.
– Must possess own transport.
– Ability and willingness to work overtime when required.
What We Offer
– Competitive salary and benefits package.
– Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in a collaborative environment.
– Career development and training opportunities.
– A supportive team culture that values your contributions.
If you meet the qualifications and are excited about this opportunity, we encourage you to apply!
BenefitsR 480 000 – R 540 000 CTC
Desired Skills:
- CNC
- Programming
- Mastercam
- Fanuc
- Manufacturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.
To find out more about us, please visit our Website at [URL Removed] or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn #Square1Recruitment or #SQ1Recruitment.