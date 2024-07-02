Commercial Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Our client, market leader in the manufacturing sector is looking for a Commercial Analyst based in the Umhlanga area

The successful candidate will be reporting to the Senior Commercial Analyst and will work closely with Operations, Sales and Finance throughout each month to ensure invoices and credits are applied to each client account as well as ensuring final outwork costs from vendors are received and accurate based on agreed upon quoted costs.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Invoicing:

Review work tickets for accuracy, completeness, and timely cut-off

Prepare and review detailed invoice packs with delivery notes

Collaborate with sales, estimating, production managers, and controllers to ensure accurate invoicing and job costings

Address and resolve invoicing and costing issues, ensuring adherence to accounting principles

Communicate process updates and maintain strong controls

Work closely with Key Account Managers (KAMs) to track monthly invoicing budgets and forecasts

Manage invoicing clerks and process stock invoices nationally

Process credit notes and nil charges, ensuring accurate documentation

Liaise with Finance to resolve debtors’ queries and ensure timely collections

Conduct weekly WIP reviews and monitor invoice processing timelines

Price jobs according to sales team guidelines, highlighting any discrepancies

Costing:

Oversee job costing to understand variances and prepare margin and material reports

Evaluate WIP monthly to ensure timely and accurate job costing and invoicing

Strategic Pricing:

Collaborate with estimating for tender submissions and strategic pricing decisions

Document and review key account pricing methodologies

Track and analyse estimated costs and customer rebates

Maintain pricing governance across key accounts

Reporting:

Assist Finance and Sales with prior year sales figures for budget planning

Analyse customer value add and provide feedback

Generate detailed sales reports and product analysis

Manage rebate reports and client contracts, updating the sales team regularly

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

CIMA qualification (preferred)

2-3 years Finance or Commercial experience in a medium to large company

Minimum 1 year Financial & Analytics experience

Understanding of accounting principles and International Financial reporting standards (IFRS) advantageous

Understanding and knowledge of Exports

Microsoft – advanced level (Word & Excel)

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong Commercial Acumen

Strong communication and relationship building skills

Ability to interact at management level

Proven ability to meet and exceed deliverables

Innovative, go-getter and goal orientated

Salary:

Market related

