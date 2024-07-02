Commercial Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Our client, market leader in the manufacturing sector is looking for a Commercial Analyst based in the Umhlanga area
The successful candidate will be reporting to the Senior Commercial Analyst and will work closely with Operations, Sales and Finance throughout each month to ensure invoices and credits are applied to each client account as well as ensuring final outwork costs from vendors are received and accurate based on agreed upon quoted costs.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Invoicing:
- Review work tickets for accuracy, completeness, and timely cut-off
- Prepare and review detailed invoice packs with delivery notes
- Collaborate with sales, estimating, production managers, and controllers to ensure accurate invoicing and job costings
- Address and resolve invoicing and costing issues, ensuring adherence to accounting principles
- Communicate process updates and maintain strong controls
- Work closely with Key Account Managers (KAMs) to track monthly invoicing budgets and forecasts
- Manage invoicing clerks and process stock invoices nationally
- Process credit notes and nil charges, ensuring accurate documentation
- Liaise with Finance to resolve debtors’ queries and ensure timely collections
- Conduct weekly WIP reviews and monitor invoice processing timelines
- Price jobs according to sales team guidelines, highlighting any discrepancies
Costing:
- Oversee job costing to understand variances and prepare margin and material reports
- Evaluate WIP monthly to ensure timely and accurate job costing and invoicing
Strategic Pricing:
- Collaborate with estimating for tender submissions and strategic pricing decisions
- Document and review key account pricing methodologies
- Track and analyse estimated costs and customer rebates
- Maintain pricing governance across key accounts
Reporting:
- Assist Finance and Sales with prior year sales figures for budget planning
- Analyse customer value add and provide feedback
- Generate detailed sales reports and product analysis
- Manage rebate reports and client contracts, updating the sales team regularly
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- CIMA qualification (preferred)
- 2-3 years Finance or Commercial experience in a medium to large company
- Minimum 1 year Financial & Analytics experience
- Understanding of accounting principles and International Financial reporting standards (IFRS) advantageous
- Understanding and knowledge of Exports
- Microsoft – advanced level (Word & Excel)
Knowledge and Skills:
- Strong Commercial Acumen
- Strong communication and relationship building skills
- Ability to interact at management level
- Proven ability to meet and exceed deliverables
- Innovative, go-getter and goal orientated
Salary:
- Market related
Desired Skills:
- “Commercial Analyst”
- “job costing”
- IFRS