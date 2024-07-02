Desktop Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 2, 2024

We are looking for a dedicated and detail-oriented Desktop Support Engineer to provide desk-side or remote end-user support and service request support. Support will require in-depth knowledge of PC and Apple Hardware, desktop Operating Systems options and settings, and network functionality. In addition, intermediate knowledge of end-user applications is also required.

What you’ll do:

  • Maintenance of staff computers printers and general user support

  • Monitor problem ticket work queues and interact with management to provide progress updates and closure notification

  • Standard PC/printer break-fix tasks

  • Some break-fix tasks related to application-specific requests (i.e. installing in-house developed and vendor-specific software, resetting passwords, etc)

  • Monitors and evaluates new network and client desktop products; makes recommendations accordingly.

  • Answer help desk calls as needed, provide user support remotely as needed, and escalate service tickets to higher-tier technicians when appropriate

  • Provide application-level support for standard Microsoft applications as well as application tools deployed on desktops and laptops

  • First line Support of various in-house developed applications

  • Re-installation of PC’s, up to and including OS-level installs, application installs, execution of local scripts, and physical deployment of hardware

  • Support and follow through of all requests that cannot be resolved remotely where a 3rd party vendor needs to do a site visit

  • Solid understanding of Mobile device connectivity

Your expertise:

  • Minimum of 3 years hands-on Desktop Support experience with Hardware and Software installation experience.

  • Microsoft-based Operating Systems, Active Directory, strong experience with PCs, MACs, laptops, and the various Microsoft/Apple productivity applications/products is necessary.

  • Solid proficiency in managing and supporting a production-class Corporate Desktop Computing environment. In-depth administration experience working with Enterprise-class software and hardware, Microsoft-based Operating Systems, Active Directory, strong experience with PCs, MACs, laptops, and the various Microsoft/Apple productivity applications / products is necessary.

  • Must demonstrate technical aptitude and enthusiasm in the various system technologies and disciplines.

  • Technical understanding of enterprise computing and how various components are interrelated is essential.

  • Strong written, verbal, analytical, technical, and interpersonal skills are essential.

  • Provide strong planning and organizational skills and maintain the ability to effectively handle multiple situations, manage priorities and work with only minimal supervision and direction.

  • Utilize strong problem-solving skills. Customer service orientation.

  • Must be able to provide a high level of customer service when dealing with frustrated end users.

  • Display a strong desire to achieve and attain high levels of both internal and external customer satisfaction.

  • Maintain a constant awareness and understanding of emerging technologies and methodologies

Qualifications required:

  • A+, N+, (Required)

  • MCSE with at least 3 years experience (Required)

  • ITIL V3 Foundation (Advantageous)

  • Associate degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or other technical disciplines and/or equivalent work experience. (Advantageous)

Competencies required:

  • Good interpersonal skills

  • Valid Driver’s License Transport

  • Superior organizational and time management skills

  • Must be prepared to work flexible hours or shifts

  • Ability to cope well in a pressurized environment

  • High Initiative and problem-solving skills

  • Willingness to assist

  • Excellent follow-up skills

  • Team Player but must be able to work as an individual

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position: 12 Months

  • Location: Johannesburg

  • Work Environment: Hybrid

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

