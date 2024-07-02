Fullstack Developer (Expert) 0664 – Gauteng Pretoria

Full Stack Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Specific technical and functional skills
- JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)
- Spring Boot
- RESTful services
- AWS
- Angular
- Js
- SQL (Postgres)
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
General technical skills
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
- Sound experience in developing frontend & backend applications
- Work in the agile environment
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
- Debugging & Troubleshooting
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)
- Experience in an Agile team
- Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)
- Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD
- Creating database queries
SOFT SKILLS:
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Self-managed / self-starter (Does not need to be micro-managed)
- Excellent communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Be willing to learn and to adapt to a fast-paced environment
- Problem solving capabilities
- Above-board work ethics
- Taking pride in the delivery of quality on-time work
- Punctuality
- Consistency
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Degree or Diploma in IT or similar
- 8+ years experience
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- Angular
- JavaEE
- AWS