Fullstack Developer (Expert) 0664

Jul 2, 2024

Full Stack Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Specific technical and functional skills

  • JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)
  • Spring Boot
  • RESTful services
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • Js
  • SQL (Postgres)
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

General technical skills

  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
  • Sound experience in developing frontend & backend applications
  • Work in the agile environment
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
  • Debugging & Troubleshooting

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)
  • Experience in an Agile team
  • Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)
  • Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD
  • Creating database queries

SOFT SKILLS:

  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Self-managed / self-starter (Does not need to be micro-managed)
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Be willing to learn and to adapt to a fast-paced environment
  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Taking pride in the delivery of quality on-time work
  • Punctuality
  • Consistency

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Degree or Diploma in IT or similar
  • 8+ years experience

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Angular
  • JavaEE
  • AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position