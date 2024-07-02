Intermediate Java Developer

Hire Resolve is seeking a talented Intermediate Java Developer on behalf of our esteemed client, a dynamic software development company. This hybrid role offers an exciting opportunity for a dedicated professional to become a pivotal part of a thriving team.

As an Intermediate Software Engineer, your in-depth understanding of the Java stack will be crucial in driving our projects forward. You will work with frameworks like Spring, Java EE, and JavaScript technologies such as Angular or React. Your proficiency in ORM tools like Hibernate or JPA will enable you to develop exceptional applications across various platforms.

Join a community of highly skilled professionals dedicated to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment.

Responsibilities:



Development:

Develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications for leading organisations.



Improve product quality using containerisation and continuous integration to create an efficient DevOps process.



Utilize experience with multiple systems and processes.



Engage in various parts of the SDLC, including system design, analysis, scoping, and estimation.



Research cutting-edge technologies and apply them to projects.

People:

Demonstrate maturity and soft skills such as time management and motivation.



Influence change within the team.



Build relationships and collaborate within the team.



Work with teams to solve complex business problems and drive continuous improvement.



Coordinate with teams to meet quality standards and timelines.

Customer:

Build relationships and understand customer business needs.



Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment.



Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations.

Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, or related sciences.

At least 4 years of experience as a software engineer in an enterprise setting.

Experience collaborating in a multidisciplinary delivery team to produce a product.

Strong grasp of software engineering principles.

Dedication to developing software with clean code and adhering to industry best practices.

Proficiency with a variety of technologies.

Flexibility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies.

Ability to develop applications within an enterprise environment.

Capacity to collaborate effectively and contribute uniquely in a team setting.

Ambition to continuously enhance skills, embrace challenges, and strive for excellence.

Benefits:



Competitive package with biannual salary increases and guaranteed bonuses

Medical aid, provident fund, and insurance benefits with low premiums

Access to the employee wellness programme with comprehensive support resources

Participation in the Entelect Rewards programme for training, social events, and performance

Commission incentives for successful business leads and employee referrals

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer or Gustav Vogel at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

When you apply via email please use “Intermediate Java Developer” as the subject line.

We will contact you telephonically in 7 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise if they match your profile.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate Java Developer

Intermediate Java Developer

Intermediate Java Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position