IT Programme Manager

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
Minimum qualification Required:
- Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role
- Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects in the banking industry
Competencies:
- Customer Service orientation
- A high level of written and spoken English
- Analytical skills
- The ability to compile own presentations and proposals
- Excellent communication and Presentation skills
- Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project
- The ability to work in teams, manage people, resolve conflict(manage different personalities and frustrations level of self and others
- Ability to work under pressure
- Quality assurance knowledge and skills
- Continuous improvement knowledge and skills
- Project management knowledge and skills
- Project planning knowledge and skills
- Give recommendations and advice based on the status of projects
- Understand and interpret interdependencies of all projects
Qualifications/ Certification:
A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent
- Formal project management qualification / certification will be an added
Key deliverables:
- Managing multiple projects from inception through to implementation.
- End-to-end project management of several projects, contributing to the Information Strategy Programme.
- Report on project status to different stakeholders
- Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects
Desired Skills:
- Data Management
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree