IT Programme Manager

Jul 2, 2024

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
Minimum qualification Required:

  • Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role
  • Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects in the banking industry

Competencies:

  • Customer Service orientation
  • A high level of written and spoken English
  • Analytical skills
  • The ability to compile own presentations and proposals
  • Excellent communication and Presentation skills
  • Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project
  • The ability to work in teams, manage people, resolve conflict(manage different personalities and frustrations level of self and others
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Quality assurance knowledge and skills
  • Continuous improvement knowledge and skills
  • Project management knowledge and skills
  • Project planning knowledge and skills
  • Give recommendations and advice based on the status of projects
  • Understand and interpret interdependencies of all projects

Qualifications/ Certification:
A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent

  • Formal project management qualification / certification will be an added

Key deliverables:

  • Managing multiple projects from inception through to implementation.
  • End-to-end project management of several projects, contributing to the Information Strategy Programme.
  • Report on project status to different stakeholders
  • Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects
  • Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Desired Skills:

  • Data Management
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position