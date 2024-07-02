IT Programme Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

Minimum qualification Required:

Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role

Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects in the banking industry

Competencies:

Customer Service orientation

A high level of written and spoken English

Analytical skills

The ability to compile own presentations and proposals

Excellent communication and Presentation skills

Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project

The ability to work in teams, manage people, resolve conflict(manage different personalities and frustrations level of self and others

Ability to work under pressure

Quality assurance knowledge and skills

Continuous improvement knowledge and skills

Project management knowledge and skills

Project planning knowledge and skills

Give recommendations and advice based on the status of projects

Understand and interpret interdependencies of all projects

Qualifications/ Certification:

A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent

Formal project management qualification / certification will be an added

Key deliverables:

Managing multiple projects from inception through to implementation.

End-to-end project management of several projects, contributing to the Information Strategy Programme.

Report on project status to different stakeholders

Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Desired Skills:

Data Management

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

