IT Security Administrator (CH1011)

Our client in the financial services industry is looking for an IT Security Administrator.

The IT Security Administrator assist the CSM to monitor identify and prevent cyber security threat to the client and plays a vital role in keeping the company’s proprietary and sensitive information secure.

Qualifications:

Industry Security Certification (Security+)

A relevant IT Diploma or certifications (N+, MCSE or equivalent)

ITIL foundation certification or any other similar certifications

Azure fundamentals.

Experience required:

3+ years’ experience in IT Security related Design (Physical / virtual infrastructures, operating systems, and support software)

2+ years in experience configuration of Firewalls and other security related devices

3+ years’ experience in Microsoft Azure Security technologies

3+ years exposure to ITIL concepts and policies

1+ Years’ experience in SIEM (security information and Event Management) and/or ECA (Event Correlation and Analysis) systems

Some experience in working in or with a SOC

Experience in dealing with 3rd parties on security related matters

Experience in drafting security policies and procedures

Responsibilities & KPI’s

Soft skills

Communication skills (written and verbal) in English

Strong Administrative skills

Analytical, conceptual, and diagnostic skills

Attention to detail

Demonstrate initiative, proactive attitude and a continuous improvement mindset

Ability to work under pressure

Team player

Exposure to the following will be beneficial.

Pretoria-based

Have own vehicle and driver’s license

Contactable on Mobile phone

Be willing to work after hours / over weekends (outside of normal office hours)

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

