6 Month Contract – Must be able to start immediately!

An exciting position has become available for a qualified IT Technician to join the ranks of a leading IT Specialist Company based in Irene, Centurion. The successful candidate should have a strong understanding of troubleshooting, repairing desktop infrastructure (PC’s, Laptops, Networks etc) and assist with software related problems on Microsoft Networks.

The Company: Market leading IT Specialist company for the last 25 years supplying a total solution not only in hardware, software and consumables but also in services and cloud based applications.

The Position: We’re looking for a qualified IT Technician to be based in Irene, Centurion. The pay range on offer is R18 000.00 to R20 000.00 Package Per Month. 3 Month Contract to start with permanent possibility dependent on own ambition.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications

Completed MCSE / MCSA or MCITP – beneficial

Fluent in Afrikaans – essential

Microsoft Office skills

Maintaining a high culture of Service Excellence

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

Active listening – ability to understand requirements

Ability to work independently and positively

A comprehensive understanding of ICT industry

Strong verbal and written communication skills (English & Afrikaans)

Ability to communicate at all levels of the business

Excellent problem solving and organizational skills

Meticulous and analytical with very high attention to detail

Responsibilities:

Printer Support

Network Support

MS Office 365 Support

PC Installation

Hardware Troubleshooting

Why Should You Apply?

Work for an organization offering state of the art platforms

Provide the very best solutions for each client

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

