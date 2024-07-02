Lead Software Developer (C#.NET) (CH1015)

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for a skilled Lead Software Developer to join their diverse team of C# developers.

The Lead Software Developer will form a vital part of the software development team who is responsible for the development, maintenance, and support of software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities.

Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:

Software Development

Implementation of solutions in compliance to quality standards, optimization of code supporting innovation.

Ensure constant improvement of existing system processes and performance.

Ensure innovative solution design and collaborative implementation.

Collaboration with colleagues to implement technical designs and solutions.

Proficiency in troubleshooting software issues.

Work in close partnership with cross-functional teams.

Ensure adherence to the Change Control process.

Innovation and Subject matter expert

Enhance applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations, and designing and implementing systems.

Participate and contribute to competency forums as participant.

Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.

Remain updated on latest best practices and available technology.

Active participant in Development team

Provide technical leadership and support.

Responsible for technical input & design.

Guide and mentor fellow developers.

Active driver contributor of technical documentation and knowledge base.

Qualifications and Experience

3-year Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma) from recognized institution is preferred.

8+ years relevant software development experience, including a minimum of 1 year experience in leading a team of Software Developers.

Key Technical Competencies:

Experienced in: C#; .NET, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful API’s, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, PHP, Database development, Message Queues, Azure DevOps, GIT, AWS Web Services.

Solid experience with databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA

Experience in FinTech environment (advantageous)

Exposure to agile development methodologies

General:

