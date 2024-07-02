Low Earth orbit satellites a game-changer for industry innovation

While NTT Data has been offering satellite services for over a decade, its new integrated GEO-LEO solution, together with established fibre and wireless alternatives, is expected to enhance connectivity for multiple use-cases.

Greg Hatfield, vice-president of infrastructure solutions at NTT DATA Middle East & Africa, discusses how this transformative innovation is shaping the future of telecoms across various sectors.

According to research, internet penetration in some parts of Africa is only 24%. When compared to the 98% penetration rate in Northern Europe, the need for accessible and reliable connectivity is clear. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites are rapidly emerging as key players in that regard, revolutionising how we communicate.

Through this technology, we’re able to truly bridge the digital divide by providing secure connectivity, even in the most remote places across the globe.

Unlike their larger, geostationary counterparts, LEO satellites travel around Earth at much lower altitudes (typically 1400km or less) and complete an orbit in roughly 1.5 hours.

This closer proximity translates to significant advantages such as lower latency resulting in significantly faster communication speeds compared to traditional satellite networks, near-ubiquitous coverage with the capability to reach any location, and improved bandwidth enabling the transmission of large data sets.

These advantages are fundamentally changing various industries, in particular, the retail, banking, mining, and logistics sectors. Secure, high-speed data transmission via LEO networks enables real-time access to financial services, high-resolution imagery, and real-time data for exploration and resource management.

Thanks to this, mining operations and tracking of goods in transit will be transformed, streamlining logistics and supply chain operations. As for retail, the technology is shaping new levels of customer engagement and changing the ecommerce game.

The most significant benefit for our clients comes from successfully integrating LEO-based services with existing infrastructure to create advanced customer solutions. By using a full-stack aggregation strategy, we can vertically integrate technology into any part of an organisation’s infrastructure — from their hardware up through to software and applications — enabling tangible business transformation.

It’s important for service providers to use their expertise across the entire IT stack when applying solutions such as LEO. This means taking a holistic approach to creating innovative, tailored solutions that ensures success.

Clients must have peace of mind when it comes to embracing new technologies, so they feel like they’re receiving a fit-for-purpose solution that’s navigated country-specific complexities around regulatory obligations and risk, as well as coverage and solution integration.

The future is here, and it’s connected. Now is the time for organisations to redefine their strategies and embrace a whole new world of reimagined capabilities.