MTN Foundation aims to equip unemployed youth

MTN Foundation has invested R14-million to equip 900 unemployed young South Africans with marketable digital skills.

Statistics indicate that of the 10-million young people aged between 15 and 35 years in South Africa, 45,5% are unemployed. Only 2,5-million were in the labour force, either employed or unemployed. The main reason for being inactive is discouragement: they have lost hope of finding a job that suits their skills or in the area they reside.

Tor the second year running, the MTN Foundation’s 2024 Digital Skills for Digital Jobs programme will offer 100 selected, unemployed candidates from each of the nine provinces the opportunity to participate in the 12-month accredited programme.

“Digital literacy and skills are rapidly becoming regarded as fundamental skills in the workplace,” says Arthur Mukhuvha, GM of the MTN Foundation. “This need is reflected by the Foundation receiving 1737 applications nationwide in 2023 for the Digital Skills for Digital Jobs programme. Of these applicants, 900 (100 from each province) were selected. Of this intake, 674 completed the programme and more than 60% of the graduates were women.”

This year MTN received 5330 applications.