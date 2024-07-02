New MD for Obscure Technologies

Obscure Technologies has announced the appointment of Francois van Hirtum, previously chief technology officer and a founding member of the company, to the position of MD with immediate effect.

“Obscure Technologies has enjoyed exponential growth since its establishment in 2016. We intend to continue to capitalise on our collective efforts with vendors and partners with a view to driving further expansion into new territories,” says Van Hirtum.

“As a founding member of the company I have been deeply involved in its history and general workings from the outset in all areas including strategic planning, business development, and team leadership. This has provided me with strong relationships with our internal teams, vendors and our extensive channel network which I intend to fortify even further,” he adds.

Obscure Technologies continues to drive its expansion into new territories. “This will allow us to extend our expertise and support to a broader customer base across Africa, thus boosting our position as a leading cyber security specialist in the region.”