No policy changes on the cards, says Lesufi

By Kathy Gibson – The seventh administration has no intention of changing any of the policies set by the previous administration.

This is the word from Panyaza Lesufi, premier of Gauteng Province, who says the new government of national unity will not entertain any policy changes or shifts.

“We will accelerate policy transformation,” he says, addressing the Huawei Africa Connect conference being held in Sandton today.

“We will work with business to bring change and improve service delivery. As soon as the new administration is sworn in, they know their task is to work together.”

Lesufi adds that digital transformation is key to enhancing service delivery.

“The world is changing: today the fast will beat the slow – and we don’t want to be the slow.

“Governments wans to embrace digital transformation, and we are ready to embrace it.”

Lesufi is particularly keen on finding digital solutions to fight crime in the province. “We want ideas that will ensure we have CCTV cameras, and new ideas for digital information to identify those that want to disrupt the province,” he says.