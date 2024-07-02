Project Manager (2 Years Fixed Term Contract)

Main purpose of the job:

Provide overall management of clinical trials or clinical programs within Wits DIH

Location:

WDIH – Sunnyside Office Park, 32 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Review project protocols and gain understanding of the scope of laboratory requirements

Drafting of Quote as per protocol requirements

Drafting of study budgets

Protocol interpretation and setting up of analytical plans

Convert research protocol into workable analytical/study plans to enable the laboratory staff to conduct necessary tests

Serve as primary contact for the sponsor/site for project initiation and planning

Assist with services agreements if required for sponsor

Drafting of request forms and other study related documents

Ensure project and protocol amendments are implemented as required

All study projects are set up according to Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP), Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Co-ordinate study on behalf of Wits DIH once it has commenced (e.g. shipping of samples, meetings with relevant staff, training staff, attendance to site initiation visit meetings, support at trial sites)

Take primary responsibility for the response to project audit findings related to CT department specific to the project

Prepare project status and other administrative reports and submit to sponsors and other internal stakeholders as required by the contract

Report timeously on project progress, the results of risk analyses, contingency plans, technical information, and input from team throughout the project

Conduct site staff training as appropriate

Process validation: All dry run documents must be completed and reviewed by all CLS departments

Errors noted during dry run process must be addressed and corrected before study start

Communicate any significant changes in resourcing, scope of work and timelines to all stakeholders including team members

Required minimum education and training:

National Diploma in Medical Technology or BSC in Health Sciences or relevant work experience

Required minimum work experience:

5 years’ experience in a Medical Laboratory

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Completion of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) courses will be advantageous

Must have a clinical trials exposure with LDMS and LIMS understanding

Project management experience will be advantageous

Financial and budgeting understanding

Must be able to multitask, assertive and customer orientated

Ability to operate in a pressurized environment

Excellent MS Office Skills

Good Interpersonal and communication skills with both internal and external stakeholders

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to Academics.

