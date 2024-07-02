SAP FICO Consultant (Expert) 2310 – Gauteng Pretoria

SAP FICO Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP FI Certified
- Assign Accounts to Accounts Symbols, Create Keys for Posting Rules, Defining of Posting Rules, Creation of Transaction Type, Assign External Transaction Types to Posting Rules, Assigning of Bank Accounts to Transaction Types
- Working understanding of Customer master data
- Working understanding of inbound and outbound interfaces and batch jobs that are responsible for creating FI documents
- Integration testing with other modules e.g. SD, MM and CO
- Working understanding of External Providers’ integration into SAP (EDI) and (Idocs)
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience across all SAP modules (advantageous)
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
- Experience on user applications
- ABAP programming, 5 years systems analysis
- Motor or related manufacturing experience will be advantageous
- Agile methodologies
- Jira / confluence experience
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
