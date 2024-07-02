Senior Full Stack Developer (Java and Angular) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the fully remote team of a dynamic Social Enterprise with a mission to build the future of work in sub-Saharan Africa seeking the coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Developer with strong Java & Angular. The ideal candidate must have experience with Monitoring and Operations tools – Grafana, Prometheus, Elasticsearch and solid knowledge of Software Testing Theory and experience test scope definition, high- and low-level test design. Your tech tools should also include Angular (TypeScript, Material, Reactive Forms), Camunda (Client), MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Cucumber (for Karate Testing) and Docker / Kubernetes / Helm / ArgoCD.

REQUIREMENTS:

Java (Spring Boot, MVC, AOP, Maven, Spring-Cloud, Swagger / OpenAPI).

Angular (TypeScript, Material, Reactive Forms).

GitLab/CICD.

Non-relational databases (MongoDB and PostgreSQL).

Camunda (Client).

AWS or other public cloud.

Docker / Kubernetes / Helm / ArgoCD.

Monitoring and Operations tools (Grafana, Prometheus, Elasticsearch).

Test Driven Design.

Good knowledge of Software Testing Theory.

Experience in test scope definition, high- and low-level test design.

Experience in test execution, test result verification according to requirements, issues reporting and tracking.

Experience in test automation.

Cucumber (for Karate Testing).

Good knowledge of Agile Development methods and process models Scrum, Kanban, and SAFe.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position