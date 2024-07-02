Senior Java Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve is seeking a skilled Senior Java Software Engineer on behalf of our client, a leading software development company. This hybrid role offers a unique opportunity for a dedicated professional to join a dynamic team.

Your expertise in the Java stack will be crucial in advancing our projects. You will utilize frameworks such as Spring, Java EE, and JavaScript technologies like Angular or React. With your proficiency in ORM tools like Hibernate or MyBatis, you’ll create outstanding applications across various platforms.

Join a team of highly skilled professionals committed to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment.

Responsibilities:

Delivery

Leverage your expertise to develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications for leading organizations.

Enhance product quality through containerization and continuous integration to streamline the DevOps process.

Apply your experience with diverse systems and processes.

Participate in various SDLC stages, including system design, analysis, scoping, and estimation.

Research and integrate cutting-edge technologies into your projects.

People

Demonstrate maturity in work ethic and motivation.

Influence change within the team.

Build relationships and foster a collaborative team culture.

Collaborate with teams to solve complex business problems, making a significant impact while pushing yourself and others to excel.

Coordinate with teams to meet quality standards and timelines.

Mentor and develop team members.

Hold team members accountable to a standard of excellence.

Inspire and energize team members.

Customer

Build strong relationships and understand customer business needs.

Manage customer expectations effectively.

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment.

Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, or related sciences.

At least 6 years of experience as a software engineer in an enterprise setting.

Experience collaborating with multidisciplinary delivery teams to produce a product.

Strong understanding of software engineering principles.

Commitment to developing software using clean code and industry best practices.

Proficiency and expertise in various technologies.

Flexibility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies.

Ability to architect and structure small projects.

Capability to develop applications in an enterprise environment.

Willingness to collaborate and contribute uniquely in a team setting.

Ambition to continually improve skills, embrace challenges, and strive for excellence.

Benefits:



Competitive compensation package with biannual salary increases and guaranteed bonuses.

Medical aid, provident fund, and insurance benefits with low premiums.

Access to our employee wellness program, offering professional support for all aspects of wellness.

Participation in our Entelect Rewards program, providing rewards for attending training events, social functions, and excellent performance.

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals.

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

When applying via email please use “Senior Java Software Engineer”

We will contact you telephonically in 7 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise if they match your profile.

Desired Skills:

