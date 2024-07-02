Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge provider of End-to-End Technology & Services seeks the coding expertise of a Senior .Net Developer to join its team. The successful incumbent must possess a BSc, BIS, BCom or BEng Degree in Computer, Software, Information or Electronic related Sciences from a reputable university, have 6+ years’ .Net and a solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming and Computer Science fundamentals.

DUTIES:

Successful candidates will be working with like-minded individuals in an intellectually stimulating environment. In addition, you will be exposed to the company’s in-house continuous professional development programs, which will ensure that you will be in an environment that puts you on the path to achieving your career goals.

You will get exposure to the full SDLC process including analysis, design and implementation and will be applying your skills to enterprise solutions across multiple industries.

Depending on your area of specialisation, the technologies that you will be working with includes, but are not limited to: .Net Framework 3.5 and above (C#) / ASP.Net MVC and Web forms / WCF and Web API services / WPF / Windows services / MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS / JavaScript / JQuery / [URL Removed] / Angular.js / HTML 5 / CSS / Windows Azure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Non-negotiable – A BSc, BIS, BCom or BEng Degree in Computer, Software, Information or Electronic related Sciences from a reputable university.

6+ Years experience in .Net and peripheral technologies.

A solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming and Computer Science fundamentals.

Experience designing and implementing n-tier architectures and best practices.

