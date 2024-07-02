Software Developer (Oracle PL/SQL) (CH1013) – Western Cape Kuils River

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry is seeking a skilled Oracle PL/SQL Developer with 3 to 5 years of experience, including expertise in Oracle Forms. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining Oracle database applications to meet our business needs.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop, test, and implement Oracle PL/SQL code for applications.

Create and maintain Oracle Forms and Reports.

Perform code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and standards.

Optimize and tune PL/SQL code for performance.

Collaborate with business analysts and end-users to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Troubleshoot and resolve database and application issues.

Participate in full software development lifecycle including requirements analysis, design, development, and deployment.

Maintain technical documentation for all development activities.

Provide support and maintenance for existing applications.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

3 to 5 years of hands-on experience with Oracle PL/SQL development.

Proficiency in Oracle Forms and Reports.

Strong understanding of relational databases and SQL.

Experience with database design and optimization.

Familiarity with Oracle database architecture, tools, and utilities.

Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with Oracle APEX.

Knowledge of Oracle database administration.

Familiarity with version control systems like Git.

Understanding of Agile development methodologies.

Skills and Competencies:

Technical and problem-solving abilities

Pro-active and collaborative team player

High attention to detail

Passion for continuous learning and self-development

Exposure to agile development methodologies (advantageous)

Work Environment:

Office-based in Kuilsrivier, Western Cape

Collaborative and dynamic team environment.

Opportunities for professional development and growth.

General:

