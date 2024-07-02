Software Developer (Oracle PL/SQL) (CH1013) – Western Cape Kuils River

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry is seeking a skilled Oracle PL/SQL Developer with 3 to 5 years of experience, including expertise in Oracle Forms. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining Oracle database applications to meet our business needs.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop, test, and implement Oracle PL/SQL code for applications.
- Create and maintain Oracle Forms and Reports.
- Perform code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and standards.
- Optimize and tune PL/SQL code for performance.
- Collaborate with business analysts and end-users to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
- Troubleshoot and resolve database and application issues.
- Participate in full software development lifecycle including requirements analysis, design, development, and deployment.
- Maintain technical documentation for all development activities.
- Provide support and maintenance for existing applications.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- 3 to 5 years of hands-on experience with Oracle PL/SQL development.
- Proficiency in Oracle Forms and Reports.
- Strong understanding of relational databases and SQL.
- Experience with database design and optimization.
- Familiarity with Oracle database architecture, tools, and utilities.
- Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience with Oracle APEX.
- Knowledge of Oracle database administration.
- Familiarity with version control systems like Git.
- Understanding of Agile development methodologies.
Skills and Competencies:
- Technical and problem-solving abilities
- Pro-active and collaborative team player
- High attention to detail
- Passion for continuous learning and self-development
- Exposure to agile development methodologies (advantageous)
Work Environment:
- Office-based in Kuilsrivier, Western Cape
- Collaborative and dynamic team environment.
- Opportunities for professional development and growth.
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Apex
- C#
- Database
- Oracle DB
- Oracle Forms
- PL/SQL
- Software Development