Software Engineer (Mid/Senior) (CH1018) – Western Cape Cape Town

Software Engineer (Mid/Senior) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is tech start-up making life better for everyday households in Africa, is looking for a Mid or Senior level Software Engineer at their offices in Cape Town, South Africa.

Your Mission

You will report directly to the CTO, and work with him to understand key commercial problems, and architect and build new solutions for them. You will join existing projects creating smart solutions to quickly onboard key integrations with large telecommunications partners and government agencies. You will also lead juniors to grow

The company’s cloud adoption with healthy sustainable practices, as they build or replace key systems to improve commercial outcomes, such as a new agent portal or new data pipelines for core credit analytics.

For any software engineer at the company, the mission is to:

Understand the business’s primary commercial imperatives

Envision the technology that will support the commercial imperatives with feedback from the in-country operations teams and sales network

Design, build, test, maintain and manage robust software solutions to enable the them to achieve their jobs and ultimately the companies objective to serve customers

We are looking for a candidate with rigorous and structured thought, and the discipline to deliver exceptional tech projects, but with an interest in learning business, finance and operational skills.

The juniors in the team are primarily composed of young computer scientists and engineers who combine a strong aptitude for software development with astute commercial thinking and ability to lead teams of people to overcome operational challenges

Basic Requirements

4 or more years of software engineering experience with commercially successful

systems in fintech, payments, retail banking, credit, e-commerce or logistics

Recent experience in architecture and technical leadership of projects within these

industries

Demonstrated expert knowledge and management of a mission critical, 24×7

production system

Strong analytical skills and problem solving skills, to identify and troubleshoot

system and integration challenges.

Excellent leadership, communication and collaboration skills to work effectively

with technical and non-technical teams

Experience in cloud-based systems

Experience with Infrastructure-as-code, rapid and collaborative code pipelines and

other DevOps principles

Preferred Requirements

Experience with AWS serverless products and infrastructure as code, Terraform or CloudFormation

Tech Stack of the role:

ERP

Frontend: Zoho for UI, database & Create, Read, Update & Delete (CRUD)

Backend functions coded in Deluge, similar to Python

Cloud

AWS supporting 4 systems and growing fast

Events processing (SQS -> MKS)

Payment website & API’s integrating with MoMo Telecoms

Loan origination (Vue & Amplify)

Smartphone integrations (API’s and step functions for locking, data access & Messaging)

Mobile App (new)

Scrape data during scoring process

Plan to build more customer services: pay, support, buy, insure, lend etc

About the company

We provide solar-powered electricity and smartphones at an affordable price to households across Malawi, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia and Madagascar. We operate through a network of agents and merchants to meet the challenges of last-mile distribution with technology, through our in-house developed platforms.

We take pride in building great technology and developing exceptional business models to deliver value to our Base of the Pyramid customers across the African [URL Removed] see last-mile distribution as the major impediment to low-income customers in Africa accessing the technologies available to make their lives better, and apply our focus to solving these challenges.

About Our Working Culture & Values

Our team is young and hard working. We value down time and flexibility, and we focus on outputs rather than hours in the office, but we also believe that we have a unique opportunity at the company and we work very hard to meet the high standards we set for ourselves.

We are low thrills and are careful custodians of money and resources. We love to travel to the countries we operate in and whenever we do, we make time to explore, but we do this, as with everything else, on a lean budget, cognisant of not diverting resources away from our customers, and our mission.

We value resilience and self-reliance. Though we constantly organise ourselves to tackle problems in teams and ruthlessly support one another, we also believe that building independence and self-reliance in the face of challenges is an important part of growth.

We believe that long-term sustainability is a worthwhile goal. Whether in one’s personal life, from a business perspective, in relationships, or in the environment, we believe that prioritizing long term benefits over short term wins is a good strategy. As such, we aim for balance, and slow, steady and disciplined progress in all that we do.

