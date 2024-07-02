Technical Engineer

- Minimum of 2/3 years’ experience in hardware repairs up to board level, specifically on the following devices: o Handheld computers: Honeywell, Zebra, Datalogic
- Vehicle mount computers: Honeywell VM1
- Industrial thermal transfer label printers: Honeywell PM43, Zebra ZT410
- Optional: Line printers/Dot matrix printers, Card printers
- Proficiency and experience in 2.4 and 5 GHz networks
- Experience with firmware upgrades on handheld computers
- Ability to reprogram new main boards after replacement
- Strong diagnostic skills for identifying faults on scanners and label printers
- Capability to conduct preventative maintenance on mobility equipment at customer locations
- Availability for callouts to diagnose and repair faulty mobility equipment
- Experience in servicing industrial label printers at customers locations
- Competency in staging new mobile devices for customer sites
- Workshop repairs completed within specified SLA timeframes.
- Undertake new installations when required
- Configure devices for sales demo requests
- Knowledge of barcode label printing software – Bartender, Nice Label
- Understanding of application software – Velocity for Android/ Terminal Emulator
- Complete all required documentation in accurate and legible fashion
- Responsible for good housekeeping and safety practices
- A person who can work on his/her own with minimum supervision
- Technical minded
