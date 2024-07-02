Technical Engineer – Eastern Cape North End

Jul 2, 2024

  • Minimum of 2/3 years’ experience in hardware repairs up to board level, specifically on the following devices: o Handheld computers: Honeywell, Zebra, Datalogic
  • Vehicle mount computers: Honeywell VM1
  • Industrial thermal transfer label printers: Honeywell PM43, Zebra ZT410
  • Optional: Line printers/Dot matrix printers, Card printers
  • Proficiency and experience in 2.4 and 5 GHz networks
  • Experience with firmware upgrades on handheld computers
  • Ability to reprogram new main boards after replacement
  • Strong diagnostic skills for identifying faults on scanners and label printers
  • Capability to conduct preventative maintenance on mobility equipment at customer locations
  • Availability for callouts to diagnose and repair faulty mobility equipment
  • Experience in servicing industrial label printers at customers locations
  • Competency in staging new mobile devices for customer sites
  • Workshop repairs completed within specified SLA timeframes.
  • Undertake new installations when required
  • Configure devices for sales demo requests
  • Knowledge of barcode label printing software – Bartender, Nice Label
  • Understanding of application software – Velocity for Android/ Terminal Emulator
  • Complete all required documentation in accurate and legible fashion
  • Responsible for good housekeeping and safety practices
  • A person who can work on his/her own with minimum supervision
  • Technical minded

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware repairs
  • Label Printers
  • Workshop repairs
  • firmware upgrades
  • 5 GHz networks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

