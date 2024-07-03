Business Analyst – Gauteng Groenkloof

Required Qualifications and Experience:
- Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Certification in business analysis (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA).
- Have 3-5 years in business analysis or related role, with proven project contributions.
- Proficiency in tools/methodologies like UML, BPMN, Excel, SQL, Familiarity with SDLC and agile.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with a strategic mindset.
- Basic understanding of project management principles.
- Excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills. Effective interpersonal abilities.
- Experience supporting change management initiatives, developing plans, and executing strategies.
- Conducting Quality Assurance (QA ) and continuous process improvement.
- Understanding of organizational objectives and alignment of analysis activities.
- Preferrable Advanced degree, industry-specific experience, ERP/CRM system familiarity.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- UML
- BPMN
- SDLC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree