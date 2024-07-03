Business Analyst – Gauteng Groenkloof

Jul 3, 2024

Required Qualifications and Experience:

  • Be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
  • Certification in business analysis (e.g., CBAP, PMI-PBA).
  • Have 3-5 years in business analysis or related role, with proven project contributions.
  • Proficiency in tools/methodologies like UML, BPMN, Excel, SQL, Familiarity with SDLC and agile.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with a strategic mindset.
  • Basic understanding of project management principles.
  • Excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills. Effective interpersonal abilities.
  • Experience supporting change management initiatives, developing plans, and executing strategies.
  • Conducting Quality Assurance (QA ) and continuous process improvement.
  • Understanding of organizational objectives and alignment of analysis activities.
  • Preferrable Advanced degree, industry-specific experience, ERP/CRM system familiarity.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • UML
  • BPMN
  • SDLC

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

