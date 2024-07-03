Developer

Join Our Team as a ServiceNow Wizard!

Are you a tech-savvy, problem-solving maestro ready to dive into the world of ServiceNow? Do you have a knack for creating seamless user experiences and a passion for cutting-edge technology? If so, we want YOU to join our dynamic and innovative team!

What We’re Looking For:

ServiceNow Sorcerers:

UI Builder Guru: Design and customize stunning user interfaces.

Flow Designer Ninja: Create and manage seamless workflows.

Performance Analytics Pro: Track and boost service performance.

Reporting Rockstar: Craft and manage insightful reports.

Platform Analytics Ace: Dive deep into platform analytics.

Generative AI Innovator: Implement cutting-edge AI solutions.

Scripting Samurai: Master JavaScript and other scripting languages to extend platform capabilities.

Virtual Agent Virtuoso: Configure and manage automated interactions with ease.

Or JavaScript Wizards:

JavaScript Expertise: Strong JavaScript skills with a keen interest in learning ServiceNow development.

And Knowledge in:

Service Management & ITIL: Understand and apply service management practices and frameworks.

Agile Working Model (AWM): Embrace agility and take on additional responsibilities as assigned.

Experience Required:

Min 8 years working experience in IT Service Management

Ideally experienced in developing with ServiceNow

Sound knowledge of JavaScript, ideally also JellyScript

ITIL Certification advantageous

If you’re ready to bring your unique talents to our team and make a real impact, we want to hear from you! Apply now and let’s create something amazing together.

Be part of our exciting journey and transform the future with us!

Let’s innovate, collaborate, and celebrate together!

Desired Skills:

ServiceNow

ServiceNow development

flow design

UI builder

scripting in servicenow

