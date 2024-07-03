Full Stack Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

An internet service provider based in Pretoria is looking for a skilled Full-Stack Developer. The ideal candidate will be responsible for creating new applications and enhancing existing ones, ensuring they meet business requirements and adhere to coding best practices. The code should be well-structured and easily understandable. Strong expertise in [URL Removed] or similar front-end frameworks is essential. A relevant tertiary IT degree or diploma, along with 3-5 years of experience in software application development, is required.

DUTIES:

Front-end Development:

Knowledge of Javascript

Solid proficiency in [URL Removed] or comparable front-end frameworks.

Experience with crafting applications using HTML, CSS, and Javascript.

An eye for detail and responsive design and accessibility.

Experience with automated testing.

Back-end Development:

Experience with PHP and the Laravel/Symfony frameworks.

Knowledge of databases like MySQL, MongoDB

Proficiency in interacting with REST APIs.

Troubleshoot issues, debug code efficiently, and find effective solutions to complex problems.

A strong understanding of Git.

REQUIREMENTS:

Highly Desirable Skills:

Knowledge of other backend technologies such as Python or Node.js

Linux Operating Systems

Nuxt and Vuetify Component Framework

Docker systems

Nginx web server

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent.

Must have 3-5 years of experience developing software applications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

