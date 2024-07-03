Green light for Convergence Partners’ buyout of Datacentrix

All of the conditions precedent for Convergence Partners’ purchase of 100% of Datacentrix have been met, and both the Competition Commission and Independent Communications Authority of South Africa have unconditionally approved the transaction.

On 17 January 2024, Convergence Partners, through its Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund, alongside the existing Datacentrix management team entered into a definitive agreement with Alviva Holdings to acquire Datacentrix, subject to fulfilment of conditions an regulatory approval – which have now come through.

Datacentrix is a hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider operating in Africa and the Middle East. It will continue to be led by the experienced management team.

“I am thrilled to welcome Convergence Partners to our family and look forward to working with the team to create exceptional business outcomes and to pave the way for a sustainable future. We are heartened by the engagement to date with Andile Ngcaba and the rest of the Convergence Partners team, Stefan Ferreira, and Ruveshan Moodliyar and we look forward to leveraging this new partnership for the benefit of all stakeholders,” comments Ahmed Mahomed group CEO of Datacentrix.

“Datacentrix’s roots are firmly planted in South Africa and has ambitions to continue expanding its reach further into the continent and beyond. We look forward to continuing the Datacentrix success story well into the future. The Group is well poised to deliver unparalleled value to its broad client base across Africa and the Middle East,” Mahomed says.

Andile Ngcaba, chairman of Convergence Partners, adds: “We are delighted to be part of Datacentrix, one of the leading system integrators in South Africa. We are excited to embark on this journey towards artificial intelligence with Datacentrix. We are entering Datacentrix at a time when the market is transitioning towards an AI driven enterprise, telco and public sector. With Datacentrix’s strong partnerships with leading global OEMs we will be forging new partnerships as the market consolidates.”