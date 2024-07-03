Intermediate Java Developer (CPT/JHB/PTA) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge provider of End-to-End Technology & Services seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Java Developer to join its team. As an Intermediate Java Developer, you will be involved in designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable Java applications. You will work alongside a team of talented developers, collaborating on various projects to deliver high-quality software solutions. This role provides an opportunity to enhance your skills in a dynamic and supportive environment. You must have Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field and 2-4 years of experience in Java development.

DUTIES:

Develop, test, and maintain Java-based applications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code following best practices.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to standards.

Debug and resolve technical issues as they arise.

Contribute to the continuous improvement of the development process.

Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and technologies.

Assist in the documentation of technical specifications and requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

2-4 years of experience in Java development.

Proficiency in Java and familiarity with frameworks such as Spring or Hibernate.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming principles.

Experience with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL) and SQL.

Knowledge of web services and RESTful APIs.

Familiarity with version control systems like Git.

Understanding of Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Preferred Skills

Experience with microservices architecture.

Familiarity with front-end technologies (e.g., JavaScript, HTML, CSS).

Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.

Experience with cloud services such as AWS or Azure.

Knowledge of testing frameworks like JUnit or TestNG.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Effective communication and teamwork abilities.

