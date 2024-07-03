Intermediate JavaScript Developer (CPT/JHB/PTA)

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge provider of End-to-End Technology & Services seeks the coding expertise of a Senior JavaScript Developer to join its team. As an Intermediate JavaScript Developer, you will contribute to developing dynamic web applications using modern JavaScript frameworks. You will collaborate with a team of developers, designers, and product managers to deliver high-quality software solutions. This role offers an excellent opportunity to enhance your skills and grow within a supportive and innovative environment. You must have Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field and 2-4 years of experience in JavaScript development.

DUTIES:

Develop, test, and maintain web applications using JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.

Utilize frameworks like React, Angular, or [URL Removed] to build user interfaces.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.

Assist in code reviews and follow best practices for code quality.

Work closely with UX/UI designers to implement user-friendly interfaces.

Integrate RESTful APIs and work with backend developers to ensure seamless integration.

Troubleshoot and debug issues as they arise.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies.

Contribute to team collaboration and knowledge sharing.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

2-4 years of experience in JavaScript development.

Proficiency in JavaScript and familiarity with frameworks such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] understanding of HTML5, CSS3, and responsive design principles.

Experience with version control systems like Git.

Knowledge of web performance optimization techniques.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Preferred Skills

Experience with server-side JavaScript (Node.js).

Familiarity with TypeScript.

Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.

Experience with cloud services such as AWS or Azure.

Knowledge of testing frameworks like Jest or Mocha.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Effective communication and teamwork abilities.

