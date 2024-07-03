IT Infrastructure Manager

Are you a seasoned IT professional with a passion for cutting-edge technology and a deep expertise in Microsoft Azure? Join our prestigious client, one of the Big Five law firms in South Africa, as an IT Infrastructure Manager based in Sandton.

The IT Infrastructure Manager is responsible for overseeing and managing the deployment, operation, and maintenance of Azure-based infrastructure. This role requires a blend of technical expertise, leadership skills, and strategic planning to ensure that the cloud infrastructure meets the organization’s needs for reliability, scalability, security, and cost-efficiency.

Knowledge and Attributes:

In-depth knowledge of Azure services (e.g., Azure VMs, Azure Storage, Azure Networking, Azure AD).

Proficiency in infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tools (e.g., ARM templates, Terraform).

Strong understanding of networking concepts and configurations in Azure.

Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, CI/CD pipelines).

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Technical, Information Systems or a related field.

Relevant Azure certifications, such as Azure Administrator Associate, Azure Solutions Architect Expert, or similar, are highly desirable.

Desired Skills:

azure

devops

ci/cd

infrastructure

