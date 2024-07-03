IT Technician – Western Cape Wellington

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, based in Wellington, champions technology and innovation as the key to future success. Founded on a passion for precision farming, the company harnesses the expertise of specialists in agronomy, horticulture, soil science, microbiology, geographic information systems, chemistry, and process and production engineering to provide producers with profitable and sustainable solutions. They are currently seeking an IT Technician to install and maintain updated and efficient computer systems and networks within the organization. The role also involves assisting users in safely and effectively utilizing the IT infrastructure. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in optimizing technology within the organization, minimizing downtime, and ensuring seamless operational continuity. Proficiency in both Afrikaans and English (speaking and writing) is required.

DUTIES:

Set up computers and necessary peripheral devices (logbooks, monitors, etc.) for new and existing employees.

Apply best practice procurement principles of IT-related hardware and ensure the best pricing is obtained.

Maintain records of IT-related assets consigned to each employee.

Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.

Check and maintain computer hardware (mouses, keyboards, etc.) to ensure functionality.

Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimise performance.

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems.

Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment.

Organise and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work.

Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.).

Maintain records/ logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule.

Support, upkeep, and enforcement of IT policies as prescribed by the company.

Ad Hoc or other related duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Requirements

National Senior Certificate

Diploma in Information Technology will be advantageous

Certification as an IT Technician will be advantageous (e.g. CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified IT Professional)

Other specific requirements

Full professional proficiency in Afrikaans and English (speaking and writing)

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent diagnostic and problem-solving skills.

Outstanding organisational and time-management skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

In-depth understanding of diverse computer systems and networks.

Good knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles.

Able to function under pressure.

COMMENTS:

