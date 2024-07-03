Junior PLC/Software Developer – Gauteng Elandsfontein

Amazing employer is looking to appoint a qualified, young individual to develop and implement PLC software solutions using Function Block Diagram (FBD) programming and assisting in the design, programming, testing, and commissioning of PLC-based control systems.

We are looking for a young, self-motivated and deadline driven person with strong problem-solving and analytical skills in control systems.

To qualify for this role you will need:

– Matric

– Relevant tertiary qualification from a Technikon/FET College or Technical school

– Knowledge of:

Java

C++

PLC

Robotics

Driver’s license and car

Desired Skills:

PLC

Robotics

C++

Java

About The Employer:

Wonderful employer in the manufacturing industry with a fantastic company culture and great prospects for development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

