Junior PLC/Software Developer – Gauteng Elandsfontein

Jul 3, 2024

Amazing employer is looking to appoint a qualified, young individual to develop and implement PLC software solutions using Function Block Diagram (FBD) programming and assisting in the design, programming, testing, and commissioning of PLC-based control systems.

We are looking for a young, self-motivated and deadline driven person with strong problem-solving and analytical skills in control systems.

To qualify for this role you will need:
– Matric
– Relevant tertiary qualification from a Technikon/FET College or Technical school
– Knowledge of:

  • Java
  • C++
  • PLC

  • Robotics

  • Driver’s license and car

Desired Skills:

  • PLC
  • Robotics
  • C++
  • Java

About The Employer:

Wonderful employer in the manufacturing industry with a fantastic company culture and great prospects for development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position