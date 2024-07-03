Junior PLC/Software Developer

Amazing employer is looking to appoint a qualified, young individual to develop and implement PLC software solutions using Function Block Diagram (FBD) programming and assisting in the design, programming, testing, and commissioning of PLC-based control systems.
We are looking for a young, self-motivated and deadline driven person with strong problem-solving and analytical skills in control systems.
To qualify for this role you will need:
– Matric
– Relevant tertiary qualification from a Technikon/FET College or Technical school
– Knowledge of:
- Java
- C++
- PLC
-
Robotics
-
Driver’s license and car
Desired Skills:
- PLC
- Robotics
- C++
- Java
About The Employer:
Wonderful employer in the manufacturing industry with a fantastic company culture and great prospects for development.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension