Junior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field

Familiar with programming languages (Java, C++, PLC, Robotics)

Basic understanding of PLC programming

Basic knowledge of PLC platforms and software

Responsibilities

Assist in developing and implementing PLC software solutions primarily using Function Block Diagram (FBD) programming

Collaborate with team members to understand and translate system requirements into PLC programs

Aid in designing, programming, testing, and commissioning PLC-based control systems, ensuring efficiency and performance

Assist in troubleshooting PLC programs and resolving issues promptly

Support in troubleshooting wiring panels to ensure proper installation and functionality

Work closely with Technicians to integrate and optimise control systems in manufacturing facilities

Participate in collaborative projects with other Software Developers in the R&D Department

Contribute to non-software tasks within the R&D Department to support project development

Desired Skills:

Java

Manufacturing

PLC Programming

Programming

Robotics

Software Development

About The Employer:

Excellent career opportunity for a Junior Software Developer to assist in the design, programming, testing, and commissioning of PLC-based control systems.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

Provident Fund

