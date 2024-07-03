Network Manager – Gauteng Turffontein

The ability to configure, optimize and deploy Cloud based VPN’s, SASE, SD WAN Management,

Cloud Network Sockets, Wi-Fi, PPOE and infrastructure network components layer 1 to 6. In

addition, skills around software defined firewalls, zero trust environments and management of least

privilege for network security and access are critical.

Proficiency Level 4 ADVANCED – Mastered the concept, able to act and execute independently,

provides guidance and training to other

To support and contribute to a small number of products or work

streams relating to the design and implementation of Cloud

solutions, operating across a number of Service Teams within

SBSA, and proactively engaging with internal stakeholders in the

delivery of Cloud solutions.

Outputs

Client

Collaborate and influence stakeholders across the IT Business to ensure that services offered are relevant and efficient.

Support in influencing various stakeholders on new and innovative ways of work.

Support the design and implementation of available, cost efficient, fault tolerant and scalable distributed systems. This includes delivery and support of Cloud solutions, based on defined standards from the Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE), from an Application and Infrastructure perspective. Lastly, it includes delivery of multiple Cloud architecture patterns and implementations to drive customer outcomes.

Technology & Architecture

Support in the design of reference architecture and provides input to the DevOps team for implementation of codified stacks that meet the needs of the applications.

Integrate existing Cloud infrastructure or network environment with corporate infrastructure or data centre environment to ensure effective implementation.

Support the designs and implementation solutions based on architectural best practices and industry standards to ensure the effective implementation of Cloud solutions.

Carry out analyses of application portfolios, to support in identifying dependencies and common infrastructure platform components and assessing migration feasibility.

Qualifications

First Degree – Information Technology

Other Minimum Qualifications, certifications or professional memberships

Bachelors degree with a major in either Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics and/or Statistics. Certification in one or more languages: C, C++, Java, Perl, Python, Go, or scripting experience in Shell and Perl.

Desired Skills:

IT technical skill sets

software defined firewalls

Management skills

