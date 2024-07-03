Radiation emissions in top smartphones flagged

Recent data from Stocklytics.com highlights a significant difference in radiation levels between two flagship smartphone models – the Samsung S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to the research firm’s analysis, recent SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) measurements have revealed that the Samsung S24 Ultra emits 33% more radiation than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

“The variations in antenna design, 5G implementation, component tolerances, and quality control measures between the S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max contribute to the observed SAR differences,” says Edith Reads, financial analyst at Stocklytics.com. “Samsung developers must prioritise research and comprehensive analysis of their latest flagship model to optimise its radiation profile further.”

Although the Samsung S24 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max fall within the established SAR limits, the Samsung model is pushing closer to the regulatory threshold than its Apple counterpart. As these two flagship devices represent the latest advancements from their parent companies, disparities in radiation emissions may shape the overall market outlook.

The Samsung S24 Ultra has an ear SAR of 1.06 W/kg and a body SAR of 1.30 W/kg, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has maintained considerably lower radiation levels with an ear and body SAR of 0.98 W/kg.