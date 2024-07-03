Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Roodepoort

Jul 3, 2024

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Automation Tester to join our dynamic team. We are dedicated to delivering top-quality software solutions and are looking for a professional who can drive our testing processes to the next level.

Your expertise:

  • Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks

  • Experience with Technologies as required: Java

  • Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG

  • Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

  • Ability to perform functional testing if required

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured)

  • Mobile testing preferable with Appium

  • Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage)

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment following the relevant ceremonies

Qualifications required:

  • Matric

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)

  • ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Location: Roodepoort, Johannesburg

  • Work Model: Onsite (Monday to Friday)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

