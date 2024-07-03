Senior Business Analyst (CPT/JHB/PTA)

ENVIRONMENT:

A solutions-driven Senior Business Analyst with the strong ability to translate business requirements into detailed specifications and interface with technical teams is sought by a cutting-edge provider of End-to-End Technology & Services. Your thorough understanding of business rules and processes will help to steer customer projects in the direction of their strategic goals. The successful incumbent must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in IT/Engineering/Sciences or BCom Information Systems with 6 years’ work experience in a similar role including a solid understanding of Computer Science fundamentals & knowledge of and experience in business systems and processes.

DUTIES:

Delivery –

Use structured techniques such as design thinking, UML, BPMN, and process flows for diagramming software solutions.

Create wireframes and UI designs and document customer journeys.

Develop Business Requirements Documents, Functional Specifications, and ‘as-is’ and ‘to-be’ process flows.

Facilitate user story sessions and backlog grooming using Agile tools.

Develop high-quality web and mobile applications for leading organisations.

Analyse APIs for seamless system integration.

Engage in various stages of SDLC, including system design analysis, scoping, and estimation.

Research and apply cutting-edge technologies and execute Change Management.

Manage small engagements from end to end, including requirements gathering, documentation, sizing, project management, and delivery.

People –

Demonstrate maturity, advanced soft skills, and the capability to influence change within your team, exhibiting the qualities company seniors are known for.

Champion Agile processes by facilitating ceremonies.

Bring people with different focus areas together to create a collective understanding of how to solve business problems.

Facilitate workshops and present to customer stakeholders.

Translate requirements for both business and a technical audience.

Foster a collaborative team culture and build strong relationships.

Coordinate with teams to meet quality standards and timelines.

Mentor and grow others.

Hold team members accountable to a standard of excellence and galvanise them.

Customer –

Consult stakeholders to understand their structure, functions, and products/services.

Build and maintain strong client relationships, act as a consultant on projects or applications, and manage customer expectations throughout the project lifecycle.

Challenge business thinking to understand the intent of requirements.

Adapt to new domains quickly to understand business problems and provide solutions.

Engage with stakeholders, including end users, development teams, product owners, and executives.

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment.

Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Bachelor’s Degree in IT, Engineering, other Sciences or a BCom in Information Systems.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 6 years’ experience working as a Business Analyst within an Agile Software Development team.

Solid understanding of Computer Science fundamentals.

Strong knowledge of and experience in business systems and processes.

Strong ability to translate business requirements into detailed specifications and interface with technical teams.

Excellent verbal and written English communication skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong attention to detail.

To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment.

An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence.

COMMENTS:

