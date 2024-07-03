Senior Java Developer (JHB/PTA/CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
A cutting-edge provider of End-to-End Technology & Services seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Java Developer to join its team where your mastery of the Java stack will be pivotal in driving their projects forward. You’ll utilise frameworks like Spring, Java EE, and JavaScript technologies such as Angular or React. With your proficiency in ORM tools like Hibernate or MyBatis, you’ll develop exceptional applications across various platforms. A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences and a minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment are required for this role.
DUTIES:
Delivery:
- Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organisations
- Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship using containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process
- Using your experience with multiple systems and processes
- Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping and estimation
- Researching cutting-edge technologies, and identifying ways to apply them into your project
People:
- Demonstrating maturity in work ethic and motivation
- Influencing change within the team
- Building relationships and driving a collaborative team culture
- Working with teams to solve complex business problems, and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more
- Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines
- Mentoring and growing others
- Holding others accountable to a standard of excellence
- Galvanizing team members
Customer:
- Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs
- Managing customer expectations
- Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment
- Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations
REQUIREMENTS:
- A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences
- Minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment
- Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product
- A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals
- The commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices
- Proficiency and even mastery in various technologies
- Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies
- An ability to architect and structure small projects
- The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment
- To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment
- An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence
Tech Stack *Popular but not limited to:
- Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot
- Frontend techs: Angular, React, Vue
- ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Hibernate
- Relational databases: Oracle, MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL
- Non-relational databases: MongoDB, Cosmos DB
- Build Tools: Maven and Gradle
- Cloud environments: Azure, AWS
- IAC: Terraform, Bicep, AWS CDK
- Event based messaging queues: KAFKA, RabbitMQ, Amazon SQS
