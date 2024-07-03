Senior JavaScript Developer (JHB/CPT/PTA) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge provider of End-to-End Technology & Services seeks the coding expertise of a Senior JavaScript Developer to join its team. As a Senior JavaScript Developer, you will play a key role in developing robust, high-performance web applications using modern JavaScript frameworks and libraries. You will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including UX/UI designers, backend developers, and product managers, to deliver scalable and maintainable software solutions. You must have a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, and 5+ years of experience in JavaScript development.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain high-quality web applications using JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.

Utilize modern JavaScript frameworks such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] clean, efficient, and maintainable code.

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and best practices.

Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement user-friendly interfaces.

Work with backend developers to integrate RESTful APIs.

Troubleshoot and debug application issues.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies.

Mentor junior developers and provide technical guidance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in JavaScript development.

Proficiency in JavaScript frameworks such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] understanding of HTML5, CSS3, and responsive design principles.

Experience with version control systems like Git.

Knowledge of web performance optimization techniques.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and teamwork abilities.

Preferred Skills

Experience with server-side JavaScript (Node.js).

Familiarity with TypeScript.

Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.

Experience with cloud services such as AWS or Azure.

Knowledge of testing frameworks like Jest or Mocha.

